Leonardo: Chinese Fleet Grows Stronger with Orders for Additional 26 Helicopters Worth In Excess Of 120 Million Euro

(Source: Leonardo Helicopters; issued Feb 28, 2018)

-- Contracts signed by Sino-US, the exclusive distributor of Leonardo in the Chinese civil and commercial helicopter market, for 7 AW119Kx, 15 AW109 Trekker and 4 AW139 helicopters valued more than 120 million euro with deliveries in 2018 and 2019



-- Latest orders follow those made in the last two years for 65 aircraft, particularly for EMS helicopters, confirming Leonardo as the leading helicopter supplier in China in both 2016 and 2017, the company with the largest deployed EMS helicopter fleet, and Sino-US as the national distributor with best performance.



-- Leonardo set a new yearly record delivery in China with 30 units shipped in 2017



-- More than 200 helicopters of various types produced by Leonardo have been sold to Chinese customers to date for a range of both commercial and public services





LAS VEGAS --- Leonardo announced today that Sino-US Intercontinental Helicopter Investment (Sino-US) of China has signed contracts for additional 26 helicopters, including 7 AW119Kx single engine, 15 AW109 Trekker light twins and 4 AW139 intermediate twins with deliveries expected to start this year through to 2019. The contracts are valued in excess of 120 million euro.



The orders follow a series of contracts, particularly for EMS helicopters, signed by Sino-US in recent years which include 25 AW119Kx single engines and a mix of 30 AW139s and AW169s in 2016, followed by 10 AW109 Trekkers in 2017.



These latest orders strengthen the collaboration between Leonardo Helicopter and Sino-US in China, including Hong Kong and Macau. The presence of Leonardo in China grows stronger with more than 200 helicopters sold to Chinese customers of various types to date for a range of both commercial and public services, while maintaining its leading role in the EMS market.



Leonardo has set a new yearly delivery record in the Chinese market with 30 units in 2017. With further deliveries planned in the next couple of years, Chinese civil operator Kingwing would become one of the largest for Leonardo helicopters worldwide.





Sino-US Intercontinental, as Leonardo Helicopter’s exclusive distributor in Chinese commercial and civil market, has so far placed orders for over 110 helicopters comprising AW119Kx, GrandNew, AW109 Trekker, AW169, AW139 and AW189 helicopters. Kingwing is a CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) Certified Class-A General Aviation company and has already been appointed as the authorized service center for the AW139, AW109 series and AW119Kx.



Established in 2006, Kingwing, as one of the leading general aviation companies in China, has signed collaboration agreements with many hospitals and emergency centers across China, and continued its rapid expansion across China.



-ends-

