Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 27, 2018)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $77,392,758 firm-fixed-price contract to exercise an option to previously awarded contract FA8672-10-C-0002 for Small Diameter Bomb (SBD) II.



This contract provides for low rate initial production for 570 SDB II Lot 4 munitions, 398 SDB II Lot 4 single weapon containers, 126 SDB II Lot 4 dual weapon containers, 20 Production Reliability Incentive Demonstration Effort captive vehicles, 24 SDB II Lot 3 weapon load crew trainers /conventional munitions maintenance trainers, and other data.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by July 31, 2020.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 missile procurement funds in the amount of $18,320,912; and fiscal 2018 missile procurement funds in the amount of $59,071,846 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8672-18-C-0010).



-ends-

