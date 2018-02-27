Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 27, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $158,268,935 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001918F2476) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This order provides for program management, nonrecurring engineering, recurring engineering, site support and touch labor in support of modification and retrofit activities for delivered air systems for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participant, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2019.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $158,268,935 will be obligated at time of award, $57,613,986 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($75,206,632; 48 percent); Marine Corps ($49,310,063; 31 percent); Navy ($10,075,914; 6 percent); non-DoD participants ($16,959,383; 11 percent); and FMS customers ($6,716,943; 4 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

