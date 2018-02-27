German Military Helicopter Crash In Mali Caused By Incorrectly Set Autopilot-Report (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Feb 27, 2018)

BERLIN --- The crash of a German military Airbus Tiger helicopter in Mali last July was caused by incorrect settings on the autopilot, Germany’s Spiegel Online reported on Tuesday.The helicopter crashed while flying a peacekeeping mission in the West African nation’s desert north, killing the two crew members.Spiegel Online said the Defence Ministry had informed the parliamentary defense committee about the new findings on Tuesday.It said the autopilot controlled the airplane’s elevator. It remained unclear who programmed the settings on the autopilot software, which were not found on any other Tiger helicopters. (end of excerpt)-ends-