Russian Ministry of Defence Invites USA and NATO Leadership to Moscow Conference on International Security

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 28, 2018)

The Russian Ministry of Defence invited military leadership of the USA and NATO to the Moscow Conference for International Security. It was announced by Colonel General Alexander Fomin, the Deputy Defence Minister.



“The Russian Ministry of Defence have sent invitations to the USA military leadership and Jon Huntsman, U.S. Ambassador in Moscow to attend the conference and outline their views” said Alexander Fomin.



According to Alexander Fomin, the Russian Ministry of Defence is interested in assessments of the foreign political experts that have already confirmed their arrival at the conference.



“The Russian Ministry of Defence has sent invitations to the NATO political and military leadership as well as of NATO Military Committee to take part in the event.”



Alexander Fomin also stressed that it is necessary to be engaged in a dialogue.



“Therefore, Russia takes measures to ensure openness and transparency, and gives its partners an opportunity to share their views at the open forum”, concluded the Deputy Defence Minister.



