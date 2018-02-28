More Than 600 New Generation Systems Received by EW Troops Over Last Five Years

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 28, 2018)

More than 600 new generation complexes were received by EW troops over the last five years. As a result, the share of modern equipment has reached 67 %.



Also for the period, 19 new models have been created, including ones for air carriers. This significantly expands the nomenclature of the mock enemy’s affected electronic means and increased the range of radio suppression by 3.5 times.



This equipment is developed taking into account prospects for command and control systems of foreign troops and weapons.



By 2021, the EW troops are planned to increase their modern equipment level up to 70 %.



