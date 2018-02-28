National Defence System Public Procurement Reform to be Presented at the US-Lithuania Defense Forum

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 28, 2018)

On March 1 Vice Minister of National Defence Giedrimas Jeglinskas will take part in the jointly organised US-Lithuania Defence Forum in Vilnius. At the event, the newly formed Defence Materiel Agency under the Ministry of National Defence and public procurement reform underway will be presented, and short-term procurement of the Ministry of National Defence discussed. Situation and potential of Lithuania’s defence sector will also be presented.



The Forum program also includes presentation of projects and opportunities by guests from the US. Such giants of the US defence industry as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orbital ATK, Inc, Oshkosh Defense, LLC, Textron Systems Corporation, will be represented at the event.



The Forum is co-organised by the US-Lithuanian Business Council and Enterprise Lithuania non-profit agency.



