Bell Signs Four Bell 505 Jet Ranger X to Helisul Taxi Aereo

(Source: Bell; issued Feb 27, 2018)

Bell Helicopter announced today the signed purchase agreement of the first of four Bell 505 Jet Ranger X aircraft to Brazil based customer, Helisul Táxi Aéreo. The aircraft will be used to conduct panoramic flights of Rio de Janeiro and Foz do Iguaçu.



Helisul Táxi Aéreo will also join the growing network of Certified Service Facilities (CSFs) in Latin America. Helisul Táxi Aéreo is authorized to complete field maintenance service for all Bell 206 legacy aircraft as well as Bell 407, Bell 429 and Bell 412 models.



“At Bell, we are committed to providing exceptional customer support and service in every corner of the world. Helisul Táxi Aéreo has a staff of highly qualified maintenance teams and pilots, and we are confident our customers will experience the best in industry service Bell is known for,” said Jay Ortiz, Bell Vice President, The Americas.



All four Bell 505 aircraft will be delivered to Helisul Táxi Aéreo this year.



“The Bell 505 offers outstanding visibility for all five passengers on board,” said Eloy Biesuz, president, Helisul Táxi Aéreo. “It is the perfect aircraft to see some of the most breathtaking views in Brazil.”



The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X is Bell Helicopter’s new five-seat aircraft designed for safety, efficiency and reliability through the use of advanced avionics technology. It incorporates proven dynamic components, advanced aerodynamic design, a dual channel FADEC Turbomeca Arrius 2R engine and best-in-class value.





