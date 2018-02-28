Boston MedFlight Orders Three Airbus H145s to Upgrade Hospital Consortium's Air Medical Transport Fleet

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Feb 28, 2018)

LAS VEGAS --- Boston MedFlight, a nonprofit organization that provides critical care air medical transport for Boston-area and other Eastern Massachusetts hospitals, has ordered three new versatile Airbus H145 helicopters as part of a comprehensive plan to upgrade its fleet with more modern and more capable aircraft.



"The H145 platform suits our needs because of its versatility, safety, durability, and reliability," said Charlie Blathras, Chief Operations Manager for Boston MedFlight. "It is the best all-around vehicle for our mission profile."



The first two helicopters will be placed into service this spring, with the third arriving in the fall. The new aircraft will replace Boston MedFlight's H145 predecessors, two EC145s, and a BK117. Boston MedFlight has flown Airbus helicopters since the consortium's founding in 1985.



"We are proud that Boston MedFlight, one of this nation's leading critical care transport services, has once again placed its faith in helicopters from Airbus, as well as in our company's support and service team," said Christopher Emerson, President of Airbus Helicopters Inc. "We believe the H145 will be an excellent fit for the Boston MedFlight mission, and we look forward to our continued partnership."



Boston MedFlight serves a consortium of seven Boston-area medical centers and transports more than 4,000 critically ill and injured patients each year, including approximately 1,800 by air. The nonprofit provides expert care and efficient transportation to adult, pediatric and neonatal patients with a diverse range of diagnoses, including medical, trauma, and neurological, respiratory, cardiac and obstetrical concerns.



The Airbus H145 is the class-leader among light twin-engine helicopters, incorporating Airbus Helicopters' advanced cockpit design and innovative Helionix avionics suite. Its versatility, spacious cabin, and rear-loading clamshell doors have made it the leading choice for air medical programs in the United States and worldwide.





Airbus Helicopters Inc. is the leading provider of civil and commercial helicopters in the U.S. The company is based in Grand Prairie, Texas where it operates helicopter completion, paint, and MRO facilities, performs flight test and engineering support, and flight and maintenance training for customers. The Columbus, Miss. plant produces UH-72A Lakota helicopters for the U.S. Army and the H125 for the civil market.



Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

