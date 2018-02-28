Russian Su-24MR Carries Out Planned Flight Over Sea of Japan

(Source: Xinhua; issued Feb 28, 2018)

MOSCOW --- A Russian Su-24MR warplane performed a planned mission over the Sea of Japan, local media reported Wednesday.



"The crew of the Su-24MR warplane from the Eastern Military District carried out a planned flight over the Sea of Japan," Sputnik news agency quoted a statement from the Eastern Military District as saying.



The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. The borders of other states were not violated, added the statement.



The Sukhoi Su-24 is a supersonic, all-weather attack jet designed in the Soviet era. The aircraft has a variable-sweep wing, twin-engines and a side-by-side seating arrangement for two crew members.



-ends-

