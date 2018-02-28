Deterrence and Crisis Stability: F-35 and Joint Strike Missile’s Effect on Norwegian Security Policy Towards Russia

(Source: Norwegian Defence University College; released Feb 28, 2018)

The topic for this study is how the new F-35 Lightning II and Joint Strike Missile (JSM) may affect Norwegian security policy towards Russia. The study asks how the systems influence Norwegian deterrence and defense efforts, crisis stability in a serious crisis, and draws conclusions as to how an operational concept using the two systems can look in order to best reconcile the requirements for deterrence and crisis stability. The study is explorative, answers the research questions through a qualitative approach, and uses theories of deterrence, crisis stability, and airpower.The results show that the F-35 and JSM may improve Norwegian defense and deterrence efforts by contributing to situational awareness, NATO’s collective defense, joint operations, as well as operations in the air, maritime, and land domains. They also open the door for deterrence by punishment, both on the battlefield and in support of strategic attacks from NATO. Finally, the assets improve deterrence credibility by making resistance a more rational choice for Norway and by tying NATO closer to the defense of the country.In general, the F-35 and JSM may also contribute to improve crisis stability by raising the threshold for Russian aggression. However, the stabilizing effect depends on the ability to defend the F-35 bases, and an overly offensive posture may instead cause escalation and threaten stability.The study proposes three relevant modes of operation for the F-35 in a crisis or war: defensive, tactically offensive, and strategically offensive. An operational concept for a security crisis without NATO participation may balance the requirements of deterrence and crisis stability best by employing the F-35 and JSM in the defensive and in certain circumstances the tactically offensive mode. A war involving NATO may become a matter of national survival, and this concept should thus keep all options available and utilize the defensive, tactically offensive, and strategically offensive modes as required.-ends-