Successful Flight Test of ATGM NAG

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 28, 2018)

Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) NAG were successfully flight-tested today in desert conditions against two tank targets at different ranges and timings. NAG ATGM has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and today’s flight tests have once again proved its capability.



With this, the developmental trials of the missile have been completed and it is now ready for induction.



Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, said that with the successful test flights, the technologies pertaining to ATGM to engage targets in different conditions have been established.



Chairman, DRDO & Secretary, Department of Defence R&D Dr. S Christopher, congratulated the NAG team for the achievement.



-ends-

