Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 28, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $7,400,000 for modification P00033 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004) to provide funding for sustainment services in support of the F-35 aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan; and Naval Air Station Lemoore, California.



Work will be performed in Lemoore, California (54 percent); and Iwakuni, Japan (46 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2018.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,400,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

