Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $148,745,565 for modification P00023 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0045).



This modification provides for additional recurring logistics services for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Services to be provided include ground maintenance activities; action request resolution; depot activation activities; Automatic Logistics Information System operations and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); Orlando, Florida (32 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); El Segundo, California (7 percent); Greenville, South Carolina (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $148,745,565 will be obligated at time of award, $62,472,339 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for Air Force ($66,630,247; 44.80 percent), Marine Corps ($29,590,763; 19.89 percent); Navy ($18,937,301; 12.73 percent); non-DoD Participants ($25,322,239; 17.02 percent); and FMS ($8,265,015, 5.56 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



