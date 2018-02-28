Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 28, 2018)

-- BAE Systems - San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4325);

-- Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon (N00024-18-D-4326);

-- General Dynamics - National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4327);

-- Marine Group Boat Works LLC, Chula Vista, California (N00024-18-D-4328);

-- Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication Inc., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4329); and

-- East Coast Repair and Fabrication, Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-18-D-4330),



are each being awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contracts (MAC) to support sustainment execution efforts for Littoral Combat Ships homeported in San Diego, California (MAC I).



These efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations-scheduled maintenance availabilities, continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative maintenance, facilities maintenance and corrosion control in the continental U.S. (CONUS) and continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative maintenance and corrosion control outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS).



In addition:

-- Life Cycle Engineering Inc., Charleston, South Carolina (N00024-18-D-4331);

-- Colonna's Shipyard West LLC, San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4332);

-- Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc., Reading, Pennsylvania (N00024-18-D-4335);

-- Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4336);

-- Southcoast Welding and Manufacturing LLC, Chula Vista, California (N00024-18-D-4337); and

-- Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00024-18-D-4338)



are each being awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity MACs to support sustainment execution efforts for Littoral Combat Ships homeported in San Diego, California (MAC II).



These efforts consist of preventative maintenance, facilities maintenance and corrosion control in CONUS.



The MAC I contracts will have a ceiling of $250,000,000, and the MAC II contracts will have a ceiling of $109,579,650. MAC I holders will perform all OCONUS work in addition to CONUS Chief of Naval Operations-scheduled maintenance availabilities, emergent maintenance and continuous maintenance. MAC II holders will perform CONUS preventative maintenance, facilities maintenance and corrosion control.



MAC II orders are anticipated to be set aside for small business, which includes all MAC II holders and some MAC I holders.



MAC II line items are included in the MAC I contracts so that small business MAC I holders can bid on those orders and, in the event two or more small business MAC holders are not available to compete for such work, the large business MAC I holders may compete.



Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts, which are to be performed in San Diego, California, and other CONUS and OCONUS locations, as appropriate.



Each of the contracts has a five-year ordering period which is expected to end in February 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,000 ($5,000 minimum guarantee per contract) is being obligated as each contract's initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 15 offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

