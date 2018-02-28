Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 28, 2018)

The Applied Research Laboratory, The Pennsylvania State University (ARL/PSU), State College, Pennsylvania, is being awarded a $1,070,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research, development, engineering and test and evaluation for programs throughout the Department of Defense (DoD).



This contract provides research and development in the core competency areas approved for ARL/PSU by DoD which include guidance, navigation and control of undersea systems; advanced thermal propulsion concepts and systems for undersea vehicles; advanced propulsors and other fluid machinery for marine systems; materials technology and manufacturing technology to meet the unique requirements of naval systems and components; atmosphere and defense communications systems research that supports and complements maintained capabilities; and mission-related and public service-oriented research, technology development, test, evaluation and systems analysis required to provide a quick response to rapidly-evolving DoD and other government agency requirements.



This contract includes an option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative maximum ceiling value of the contract to $2,108,000,000.



Work will be performed in State College, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by February 2028. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $143,354 will be obligated at time of award under delivery order N0002418F8400 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3) (industrial mobilization; engineering, developmental or research capability; or expert services).



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-D-6401).



-ends-

