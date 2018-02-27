The Air Force One Deal May Be Less Rosy Than Claimed (excerpt)

(Source: Defense One; posted Feb 27, 2018)

By Marcus Weisgerber

The White House's "fixed-price deal" may still leave the taxpayer on the hook. And a spokesman seems to have inflated the projected savings.An "informal" $3.9 billion deal for new Air Force One jets — brokered by President Donald Trump and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg — might not be as clear a win for taxpayers as advertised.Although White House spokesman Hogan Gidley touted a "fixed-price" deal on Tuesday, only a "firm, fixed-price" contract would put all potential cost overruns squarely on Boeing.Moreover, Gidley appeared to inflate the projected savings. He said the handshake deal would save $1.4 billion, implying a projected cost of $5.3 billion. But previous estimates had been around $4.4 billion, a number that President-elect Trump himself lambasted in December 2016.Government officials had been pushing Boeing to sign a firm, fixed-price deal, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions. Without that kind of contract, the Air Force would have to eat at least some of the extra costs if the company fails to deliver the two highly customized planes on budget, according to these sources.