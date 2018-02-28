Admiral Warns Price of F-35 Must Come Down or Jet Will Become Unaffordable (excerpt)

(Source: Washington Examiner; posted Feb 28, 2018)

by Jamie McIntyre

The three-star admiral overseeing the Pentagon's most expensive weapons program ever says the cost of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter must come down, or it will quickly become unaffordable.

In a meeting with industry reporters Wednesday, Vice Adm. Mat Winter, program executive officer for the F-35 said the $400 billion program remains on track, but that there are several areas of concern.

"The price is coming down, but it is not coming down fast enough," Winter told reporters, promising a hard-nosed negotiation with Lockheed Martin over the price for the next lot of F-35s to be purchased this year.

"Right now, the cost we're paying ... today if it's the same cost ratio into the future, as our fleet grows from the 280 aircraft to the 800-plus that we'll have by the end of 2021, we will be unaffordable in that the services' budgets will not be able to sustain that," Winter said. (end of excerpt)

Given the piecemeal coverage generated by the roundtable with Adm. Winter, we are posting below short excerpts from various media (including links) that provide additional information so as to provide the most comprehensive coverage of the event.

The U.S. Defense Department's F-35 Lightning II joint program office the program's leader said Feb. 28. Aircraft from Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) Lots 2 through 8 [will be upgraded].

Both Lockheed and the JPO continue to negotiate in good faith and are making progress, Winter told reporters during a roundtable Wednesday. However, [Adm. Winter] is not happy with what he sees as Lockheed's lack of effort.

The top F-35 program official wants to know the true price tag of the Pentagon's costliest weapons system.

"To better inform our target glide path, I want to know what it truly costs to produce the aircraft," said Navy Vice Admiral Mat Winter, program executive officer for the Pentagon's F-35 joint program office.

Winter's ordered a Deep Dive Initiative into the costs of the top 100 suppliers to the JSF program. Those suppliers produce about 85 percent of the value in the plane, he said.

Key to that will be figuring out how efficient the factories are, how much time workers actually spend making parts, and assembling the aircraft without making mistakes.

The Pentagon is pushing to make the F-35 combat jet cheaper and will take over some repair work to prevent the world's most expensive military program from becoming unaffordable.