DefExpo 2018 Chennai Gets Huge Response

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Mar 01, 2018)

DefExpo India has become one of the largest events of its kind in the world for the last 10 years. For the first time DefExpo is being held in Chennai from 11 to 14 April 2018 and there is tremendous response to the event. The location of the event is Tiruvidanthal, Kancheepuramdistrict on the East Coast Road near Chennai.



Shortly after announcement of the dates of DefExpo 2018 there is overwhelming response for participation from both foreign countries and domestic defence industries. 42 countries have already confirmed their participation and the number is expected to grow in the coming days.



The countries who have confirmed participation include, major defence manufacturing nations like USA, UK, Russia, France, Israel, Korea, Sweden, among others. Several of the delegations participating in the DefExpo are expected to be at the ministerial level. Several top Service Officers (Army/ Navy/ Air Force) are also participating in the DefExpo 2018.



The main theme of this DefExpo 2018 is to showcase India as a major hub of defence production in the world. This has generated tremendous enthusiasm amongst the domestic industries to showcase their indigenously manufactured platforms and components. Nearly ten companies are booking space for DefExpo every day. DefExpo 2018 is expected to be held in nearly two lakh square metre of space.



