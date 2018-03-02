Research Partnership to Advance 3-D Printing of Energetic Materials

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Mar 02, 2018)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today announced Defence Science and Technology Group (DST) will partner with industry and academia to develop new technologies improving the safety and performance of explosives for Defence and industry.



The project will see DST Group, which is Australia’s leading authority on energetics materials; working with Victorian based defence research company, DefendTex Pty Ltd, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Flinders University, and Cranfield University in the UK.



Minister Pyne said additive manufacturing or 3-D printing of energetic materials such as explosives, propellants and pyrotechnics has the potential to transform their performance and also offer significant logistical and cost benefits in their manufacture.



“This research could lead to the production of advanced weapons systems, which can be tailored for unique performance and purpose,” Minister Pyne said.



“It should also allow broader access and more efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing opportunities to Australian industry providing significant cost savings and competitive advantage for Defence, and industries such as mining construction.”



$2.6 million has been committed over two years through the Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) Program. Minister Pyne congratulated all CRC project participants and looks forward to the research outcomes.



“These outcomes will have far-reaching civilian and Defence applications and contribute to the development of critical expertise in energetic manufacturing techniques in Australian industry.” Minister Pyne said.



-ends-

