Cubic and Thales Partner to Compete for UK Ministry of Defence Training and Simulations Systems Programme

(Source: Thales; issued Mar 01, 2018)

Cubic Corporation today announced that its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division will be teaming with Thales in the UK to bid for the Training and Simulation Systems Programme (TSSP) Joint Fires Synthetic Training (JFST) project. JFST looks to improve training capabilities delivered to the British Army by providing an immersive Joint Fires (JF) solution to train JF integrators in both mounted and dismounted roles – across land, littoral and air domains at the individual and collective levels.



The Cubic and Thales consortium will offer combined subject matter expertise, systems understanding and global training experience for the delivery of an innovative and immersive training system for the U.K. Armed Forces. Thales in the UK and Cubic bring a complementary fit of proven capabilities to JFST, including network security; exercise management and after-action review tooling; advanced live, virtual, constructive (LVC) and synthetic environments; and industry-leading training service management and delivery.



We look forward to joining forces with Thales in the UK to pursue the JFST project



said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “As an industry leader in supporting and executing LVC training worldwide, we understand the need for high impact and cost-effective solutions. We are confident our partnership will offer unmatched live and synthetic Joint Force training for U.K. Armed Forces as they train across all domains.”



“We are excited to be partnering with Cubic Global Defense for this opportunity to provide improved training capabilities for the army,” said Stephen McCann, vice president of avionics, Thales in the UK. “We have extensive experience in delivering training and simulation and supply land products, which are currently in-service with our armed forces today. This expertise combined with Cubic Global Defense’s knowledge and skills will create a winning offer.”





