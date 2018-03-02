Thales Embarks on France's New Strategic Intelligence Aircraft Programme

Although Dassault says the Falcon business jet airframe for the Epicure Sigint aircraft has not yet been selected, various computer-generated images circulating ins France suggest it would be a larger, three-engined aircraft. (Twitter photo)

Thales welcomes the decision by the Ministry of the Armed Forces to award a contract to integrate Thales's Universal Electronic Warfare Capability (CUGE) on board three Falcon Epicure jets.This new programme will strengthen electronic intelligence capabilities and thereby help the French Armed Forces to perform their strategic information gathering functions to better anticipate eventualities.The growing importance of digital technologies is a tremendous opportunity for Thales to boost its capacity for innovation through advanced systems that leverage the power of big data, autonomous systems and immersive user experiences. With its expertise in the four key digital technologies - platform connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity - Thales has a key role to play in these developments.This expertise underpins Thales's capacity to develop the future sensors that will equip Dassault Aviation's Falcon Epicure aircraft.The Universal Electronic Warfare Capability payload will intercept radio and radar signals simultaneously.-ends-