Babcock to Operate the First Fleet of H160s

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued March 01, 2018)

LAS VEGAS --- Babcock is set to become the global launch customer for the H160 after signing a five-year frame agreement for the purchase of a fleet of H160s. The fleet of H160s is destined for EMS and other critical services missions starting in Europe and to be deployed progressively across Babcock's bases worldwide.



"The H160 was a natural choice for Babcock's operations as its large cabin and low vibration levels and its state-of-the-art technology will make it a safe and comfortable environment for mission critical services to work in" said Roger Hardy, Chief Executive Aviation, Babcock International Group. "We are sure that the innovations that the H160 brings to the market will help us deliver our high standards of quality, safety and cost-effectiveness".



"We are proud that the largest civil helicopter operator has selected the H160 to become its next generation solution for saving lives. As the H160 launch customer, Babcock inaugurates a new era for helicopter operators" said Ben Bridge, Executive Vice President for Global Business at Airbus Helicopters. "In every aspect, from industrial production, to maintenance and fleet management and of course mission readiness, the H160 represents the new standard in helicopter capabilities for the next 30 years" he added.



With 68 patents, the H160 integrates Airbus Helicopters' latest technological innovations aimed at providing passengers with superior comfort thanks to the sound-reducing Blue Edge blades and superb external visibility for both passengers and pilots, not to mention the additional safety features provided by Helionix's flight envelope protection and reduced pilot workload. Airbus Helicopters' new industrial model, based on site specialisation and a plug and play component assembly process, has reduced the H160's time to market to 24 weeks giving customers more flexibility. This will enable customers to confirm their mission configuration at later stage based on market needs.





Babcock's Aviation business provides mission critical services, ranging from aerial emergency medical services, aerial fire-fighting, Search and Rescue, Surveillance operations, and Oil and Gas transportation, in 14 countries with over 51 years' experience in saving lives and protecting the environment.



