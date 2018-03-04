DefExpo 2018 – Showcasing ‘India: the Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 04, 2018)

DefExpo 2018 will, for the first time, project India’s Defence manufacturing capabilities to the world. This is reflected in the tagline for the Expo, which is ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’. DefExpo 2018 will brand India as a defence exporter of several defence systems and components for all three Services - Army, Navy and Air Force. While showcasing strengths of India’s substantial public sector, it will also uncover India’s growing private industry and spreading MSME base for components and sub-systems.



DefExpo 2018 will brandish Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s various flying platforms including domestically designed and manufactured fourth-generation Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) - Tejas; Advanced Light Helicopter - Dhruv which have both civil as well as combat variants; Light Combat Helicopter for which IOC was received recently; Dornier civilian aircraft for which DGCA clearance was received and which is likely to be inducted for regional connectivity purposes. Apart from HAL’s platforms, the Expo will also promote domestic private industry and aero-components industry.



As the DefExpo is being held on sea-shore, along the East Coast road enroute Chennai to Mahabalipuram, it provides Indian Navy to brandish its domestic design and manufacturing capabilities. India will proudly present its Naval designing capabilities in shipbuilding. India is one of the few countries of the world with capabilities to design a naval vessel from scratch to finish. India will also physically showcase, along the shoreline several frigates, corvettes and other ships.



The exhibition will also unveil India’s capabilities in manufacturing Scorpene class submarine. Naval shipyards in public sector including Mazagon Docks, GRSE, Goa Shipyards, Hindustan Shipyard and private shipyards will bring to view their capabilities in manufacturing and servicing ships. Kattupalli shipyard of L&T is only 40 km from Chennai and visitors to DefExpo can easily visit the same.



It is relevant to mention that Indian shipbuilding is marked with growing indigenisation levels and 'float' of ships built in India have nearly 90% indigenous components. There is growing demand for Indian built vessels from many countries in South Asia, ASEAN and Africa and DefExpo will be a perfect stage to unfold the might of India’s shipbuilding capabilities.



As regards land systems, India will unveil its 155mm Advanced Towed Artillery Gun (ATAG) in DefExpo. This is the first time that India has its own ATAG which has been designed and developed by DRDO in partnership with Kalyani Group, Tata Power and OFBs. India also proposes to showcase its tank making capabilities, including MBT Arjun, T90 and T-72, Bridge Laying Tanks (BLTs) with a span of over 70 feet among others. India will also be showcasing 155mm artillery gun 'Dhanush'. DefExpo will also provide an opportunity to showcase India’s plans for putting India on the global map of small arms manufacturing with its decision to manufacture about 7.5 lakh Assault Rifles, 3.5 lakh Carbines and about 40,000 LMGs.



India will also showcase its Missile and Rocket manufacturing capabilities, including BrahMos missiles available for all kind of attacks including surface-to-air, air-to-air and sea-to-air. Further Akash Missile system will be a major attraction at DefExpo. Pinaka rockets will also be highlighted during the show.



Given the focus on highlighting India as an emerging defence production hub, DefExpo 2018 has earmarked at least half the space for domestic exhibitors. This will make DefExpo 2018 the biggest ever opportunity to show their capabilities and integrate with the global supply chain of defence manufacturing.



Emphasis is being given to invite delegations from countries which have shown keen interest in India’s weapon systems and platforms so that DefExpo 2018 provides a boost to overall defence manufacturing capabilities in the country and to its export potential.



