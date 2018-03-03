“We Have All Possibilities to Develop and Put into Service New Military Equipment and Sophisticated Weapons:” Stepan Poltorak

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued March 03, 2018)

Minister of Defence of Ukraine General of the Army of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak stressed it during interview with media.



“We have to use not only assistance from our foreign partners (the US, the UK, Canada, other countries) but we have to use our capabilities and capacities. Our defence industry has been showing efficiency over the past one or two years”, the Minister said.



According to Gen. Poltorak, Ukraine has all possibilities to develop and put into service new military equipment and sophisticated weapons to change the situation within the Ukrainian army, as well as situation in east of Ukraine.



-ends-

