The Hungarian Defence Industry Has Possibilities Again

(Source: Hungarian Ministry of Defence; issued March 02, 2018)

Speaking at the opening of a professional conference, Minister of Defence István Simicskó emphasized that in accordance with the armed forces development plan of the Hungarian Defence Forces, the Hungarian defence industry, too, has several possibilities and tasks.



István Simicskó told his audience that the various force majeures of the 20th century, the two world wars accelerated the Hungarian defence industry. Due to the occupation, however, the defence industry was almost completely “dismantled” and, among others, the weapons and ammunition were taken away.



Since then, the Hungarian defence industry has tried to get back on its feet several times, and still exists, the minister noted, pointing out that the government is doing its best to provide the Hungarian defence industry with possibilities again.



The minister emphasized that the Hungarian Defence Forces have been set on a path of growth, and the government has made a decision to increase the defence budget, so defence expenditures will reach 2 per cent of the GDP by 2024.



According to István Simicskó, working in the Hungarian defence industry is at once an honor and an opportunity. Their aim is to develop the Hungarian Defence Forces into a combat-worthy, well-equipped force, which can defend the citizens against all challenges of the modern age at all times. Therefore, they intend to get the Hungarian defence industry back on its feet again.



He said that the dependence of the country must be reduced, as part of the Zrínyi 2026 National Defence and Armed Forces Development Program, and the manufacture of weapons, ammunition and gunpowder is also needed. In this regard too, a new era – the period of development – has started in the Hungarian Defence Forces, the minister emphasized.



István Simicskó pointed out that Hungary ranks among the safest countries, and it is “our common cause” to preserve and strengthen this security. Soldiers, defence industry players and citizens all have their respective tasks in achieving this goal.



Besides professional lectures, the launch of a book entitled “The history of Hungarian Defence Industry from the Beginnings to the Present, 1880–2015” also took place during the event, which was organized by the MoD Zrínyi Mapping and Communication Servicing Non-profit Ltd and the Defence Industry Association of Hungary in the Ministry of Defence Institute and Museum of Military History.



