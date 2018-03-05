Regional Australia Delivers Deployable Mission System Facilities for F-35A Aircraft

(Source: Royal Australian Air Force; issued March 05, 2018)

The first two mobile mission system facilities to support the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) F-35A aircraft have been delivered by Lockheed Martin Australia.



The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said these facilities are critical to enabling the F-35s to be operated and maintained while deployed away from RAAF bases Williamtown and Tindal where, after the first aircraft arrives in December this year, they will be based.



“These are the first of 29 deployable facilities that will provide transportable, secure workspaces for Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel to support operations and maintenance activities,” Minister Pyne said.



“Without the deployable facilities, the aircraft’s full capabilities will not be realised.



“The deployable facilities were designed and developed in Newcastle by Varley, a local company, using Australian steel. 20 jobs have been created at Varley with another 50 jobs through the supply-chain in the Hunter region.”



“This is another strong example of opportunities in Australia’s expanding defence industry being taken up by companies in Australia’s regional areas.”



Providing for Australia's future air combat and strike needs, Australia is purchasing 72 F-35A aircraft to replace 71 ageing F/A-18A/B Hornets.





Headquartered in Canberra, Lockheed Martin Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corporation and employs more than 900 people in Australia across the aerospace, defence and civil sectors.



-ends-

