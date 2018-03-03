Estonian Defence Forces to Buy Artillery Ammunition for €54 Million

(Source: ERR.ee; posted March 03, 2018)

The Center for Defence Investment will make the purchase distributed over a period of seven years. The ammunition is destined for the EDF's 155-millimeter howitzers.



The ammunition to be acquired includes M107 howitzer projectiles, propellant charges, and colored smoke and illumination rounds with firing sets.



The tender will be split into parts, with offers accepted for one or multiple parts of the procurement. The final date of submissions is April 5 this year, and the framework agreements will be signed for periods anywhere from 60 to 84 months.



The Artillery Battalion of the Estonian defense forces at present uses 155-millimeter FH70 howitzers and 122-millimeter D-30 howitzers.



In 2021, Estonia is expected to receive 12 units of the Korean-built K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer. The howitzers offered have seen some use, though little. Their useful life in Estonia is planned to be at least 30 years. If the purchase is made, the first units are expected to arrive in Estonia in 2021, the last ones by 2026. The agreement includes an option for eight to 12 more.



The K9 Thunder howitzer was developed by Samsung Techwin and is built in South Korea. The EDF want to acquire it to replace its current 155-mm towed howitzers.



-ends-

