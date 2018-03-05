Foreign Participation in Defence Production under ‘Make In India’ Programme

(Source: India Ministry of Defence; issued March 05, 2018)

Since the launch of ‘Make in India’ programme in 25September 2014, so far, 12 foreign investment proposals have been approved in defence sector under Government route.





-- M/s Punj Lloyd Limited.

-- M/s Idea Forge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

-- M/s Sasmos Het Technologies Ltd.

-- M/s Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

-- M/s Mahindra Telephonic Integrated Systems Limited.

-- M/s Indian Rotorcraft Limited.

-- M/s BF Elbit Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd.

-- M/s Safran Engineering Services India Pvt. Ltd.

-- M/s. Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Limited.

-- M/s. Quantum Simulators Pvt. Ltd.

-- M/s Alpha-Elsec Defence and Aerospace Systems Pvt. Ltd.



The position of disinvestment in respect of DPSUs is as follows:



-- In BDL government has proposed to offer 12% shareholding through Initial Public Offering.

-- In BEML, government has given in principle approval of strategic disinvestment of 26% shareholding of BEML out of Government of India shareholding of 54.03% with transfer of management.

-- In HAL, the process of disinvestment of 10% Government of India shareholding by way of offer of has started.

-- In BEL, during 2017-2018, the Government of India has sold 2,98,84,329 equity shares through Exchange Traded Fund(ETF) of market transaction.

-- Government of India has decided disinvestment through IPO for 17.5% in GRSE, 10% in MDL, 25% in MIDHANI out of Government of India shareholding of 100% and reservation of up to 5% of post issue shareholding to eligible employees of GRSE, MDL and MIDHANI.





This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri C.P. Narayananin Rajya Sabha today.



-ends-

