Russia's New Underwater Drone Hardly Possible to Intercept: Navy Chief

(Source: Xinhua; issued March 05, 2018)

Russia's new underwater nuclear drones can stealthily approach targets with a global range, the country's navy chief was quoted by local media as saying Sunday.



The new apparatus will have an effectively unlimited travel range and feature a low noise profile and high maneuverability, all of which allow the new weapon to stealthily approach targets.



The weapon will allow the navy to complete a wide range of tasks in remote maritime zones and areas near the target territory, said the chief.



The testing of the drone is underway. The drone will be introduced into the navy once all testing is completed.



The chief also stressed that all elements of the system are manufactured in Russia.



In his annual address to parliament on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a number of state-of-the-art weapons, including hypersonic missiles, extremely long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles, weaponized lasers and an underwater drone.



