PAF's Search & Rescue Squadron Re-Equipped with Agusta Copters

(Source: associated Press of Pakistan; published March 03, 2018)

ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan Air Force achieved a significant milestone on Saturday when its No 88 Search & Rescue squadron was re-equipped with AW-139 (Agusta Westland) helicopters.



With the induction of this state of the art helicopter on its inventory, the Search & Rescue squadron has been renamed as No 88 Combat Support Squadron and Advanced Helicopter Training School.



To mark this significant event in the glowing history of PAF, a ceremony was held at PAF Base, Shahbaz (Jacobabad) where Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was the chief guest.



On this occasion, Air Chief reviewed a smartly turned out guard of honour by the personnel of the Base.



A three-ship formation, comprising an MI 171 and two AW 139 Agusta helicopters, presented the fly past over the venue.



Addressing at the ceremony, the Air Chief said, “PAF, after an in-depth analysis of the Search & Rescue platforms available worldwide, selected AW-139 as the most effective solution for its requirements. The state-of-the-art machine that we have inducted is a manifestation of stern commitment of the Pakistan Air Force to modernization and capability enhancement. I firmly believe that this will become a stepping stone in achieving more complex capabilities as regard to the Helo fleet.



The AW-139 promises a feature of enhancing PAF capability due to its versatile roles. The vision of taking Helo fleet of PAF into 21st century could not have been achieved any other way”. He further said, “Today, Alhamdulillah; the long-awaited vision of PAF to acquire Night and maritime Search & Rescue capability has been achieved with the AW-139 operationalisation”.



The induction of AW-139 helicopters would considerably enhance the operational capabilities of the squadron which was flying vintage MI 171 helicopters earlier. Being a pioneer squadron of AW-139 helicopters in PAF, it would also serve as a conversion unit for the young pilots to train them on this system.



High ranking military officials along with civil dignitaries also attended the ceremony



