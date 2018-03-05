Airbus to Meet with European Works Council on 7 March 2018

(Source: Airbus; issued March 5, 2018)

TOULOUSE, France --- Senior management representatives of Airbus will meet with the European Works Council on 7 March 2018 to explain previously announced rate reductions on the A380 and A400M programmes and to discuss associated implications for the workforce.



Airbus has a policy of first addressing workforce issues with its social partners before any public disclosure. The company will continue to abide by this policy.



Airbus deeply regrets that the process on the current subject matter has been disturbed by leaks to the media, which resulted in excessive reporting about alleged job cuts in its four home countries.



Airbus is committed to managing any social implications in a responsible manner and has demonstrated its ability to find the best possible solutions for its workforce on various occasions in the past.



Only after its initial meeting with the European Works Council on 7 March 2018, Airbus will provide further details on the company's plans and considerations.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The French magazine “Challenges” reported Friday that Airbus plans to cut 3,600 jobs from both production lines. The company has not denied this report.

On Monday, a spokesman for the German economy ministry said Airbus must take responsible decisions and act responsibly towards its factory locations, Reuters reported March 5.

He declined further comment, but this is clearly a warning to the company’s management, especially as the A400M partner nations have just agreed to again bail out the company.)



