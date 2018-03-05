Japan Backs Out of Plan to Develop Fighter Jet on Its Own (excerpt)

(Source: Asahi Shimbun; published March 5, 2018)

By Ryo Aibara

Faced with the high cost of developing a new fighter to replace its F-2 fighters, Japan has opted to instead look for a partnership with an American aerospace company, which could well spell the end of an ongoing cooperation with Britain. (Wikipedia photo)