Damen Marine Components and Van Der Velden Marine Systems Announce Merger

(Source: Damen; issued March 05, 2018)

Damen Marine Components (DMC) and Van der Velden Marine Systems (VDVMS) recently announced a merger. As of 1st Januar,y the two companies are operating together as Damen Marine Components Netherlands (DMC NL).



DMC has been operating ever since the early eighties of the last century in the Damen Shipyards Group, whilst VDVMS has been operating as an independent part of the Damen Shipyards Group’s components division since 2013. So in many ways the merger represents a continuation of a successful working relationship. However, the decision was taken to bring the two companies closer together in order to enhance performance.



Steef E.F. Staal, managing director explained the thinking behind the move, saying, “This alignment means clients will have access to an increased portfolio of propulsion products in one place. At the same time, it combines the extensive market knowledge of two well-established partners, paving the way to more efficient products and services going forwards.”



Taking into account Van der Velden Marine Systems’ highly respected name in the industry, the brand will continue to be used as trademark for DMC NL’s rudder and steering gear products.



The duties, obligations and responsibilities agreed with customers, suppliers and other stakeholders remain unchanged. The same applies to the employment arrangements, DMC NL has been strengthened by combining the former teams of DMC and VDVMS. DMC NL will be led by Steef Staal as Managing Director, Wim Knoester as Commercial Director and Peter Schipper as Financial Director.



