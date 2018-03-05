Patria Will Start Employee Co-Operation Negotiations in Aerostructures Business Unit

(Source: Patria; issued March 05, 2018)

Patria will start employee co-operation negotiations in its Aerostructures Business Unit due to the productional and financial reasons. Delivery rates have further reduced in long-term contracts and project-based work load is uneven.



Additionally, Patria considers to re-organize work due to the changes in the sales forecast. Negotiations concern all functions and personnel groups and may result in temporary lay-offs or reductions of 25 persons.



Aerostructures Business Unit designs and manufactures composite aerospace structures. The unit employs approximately 130 persons in Finland, in Halli, Jämsä and in Tampere.



