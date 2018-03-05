Ukrainian and Swedish Defence Ministers Discuss Prospects of Defence Cooperation

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued March 05, 2018)

Minister of Defence of Ukraine General of the Army of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak held talks with Minister of Defence of Sweden Peter Hultqvist.



“We have discussed the issues of deployment of the possible UN mission in east of Ukraine and possible participation of the Swedish Armed Forces in it, as well as we focused on discussion of security situation in Ukraine and around the world. We considered the issue of development of cooperation in Ukrainian troops training in participation of representatives of the Swedish Armed Forces in the framework of Operation UNIFIER at Yavoriv Peacekeeping and Security Centre in Lviv oblast”, the Ukrainian Minister said.



The parties also discussed the development of cooperation between the two ministries and agreed to revise the intergovernmental Protocol on Cooperation (signed in 2001) and change its format to the Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation adding provisions on military technical and scientific cooperation.



