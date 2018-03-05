Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Engines Installed on Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; One Step Closer to Entry into Service

The E190-E2 program reached another milestone in mid-February when Pratt & Whitney’s PW1900G production engines were installed on the first production aircraft coming out of Embraer’s E2 final assembly line (FAL) in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil. The engines were shipped to the FAL in December as the program tracks entry into service (EIS) with Widerøe Airlines (Widerøe), the largest airline in Scandinavia, in April.



The E190-E2 is exclusively powered by the GTF engine and is the third aircraft platform to take advantage of Pratt & Whitney’s revolutionary geared engine architecture. “The installation of these first two production engines is another exciting accomplishment as we continue to work closely with Embraer and Widerøe in preparation for a successful EIS.” said John Koenig, Director, Embraer E2 programs at Pratt & Whitney.



The E190-E2 reached a historic milestone last week, achieving Type Certification from Brazil’s Aviation Authority, the Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC), U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and from the European Aviation Safety Administration (EASA).



