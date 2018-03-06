Australian F-35A Project on Track to Deliver Deployable Mission System Facilities

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 06, 2018)

The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, has congratulated Lockheed Martin Australia on the delivery of the first two F-35 deployable facilities manufactured by Tomago-based Varley Group, as part of the Deployable Duty Facility/Deployable ICT Facility Mission System.



Minister Pyne said the delivery of the deployable facilities on 5 March 2018 was an important milestone for the full operation of Air Force’s F-35A aircraft, which will be permanently based in Australia from December this year.



“The deployable facilities are a critical part of operating and maintaining Air Force’s F-35A aircraft, whenever they are deployed away from their future homes at RAAF Bases Williamtown and Tindal,” he said.



“All 29 deployable facilities will provide transportable, secure workspaces for ADF personnel to support operations and maintenance activities as part of the future networked Australian Defence Force.



“Without the deployable facilities, the aircraft’s full capabilities will not be realised.



“The deployable facilities were built by Varley Group in Newcastle, using Australian steel, and creating 20 jobs at Varley and another 50 local jobs in the Hunter region supply chain.”



The F-35A will provide for Australia’s future air combat and strike needs. Australia is purchasing 72 F-35A aircraft to replace 71 ageing F/A-18A/B Hornets. The first aircraft will arrive in Australia in December 2018.





Headquartered in Canberra, Lockheed Martin Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company employs more than 900 people in Australia working on a wide range of major programs spanning the aerospace, defence and civil sectors.



-ends-

