Supply of Fake Chinese Parts for Dhanush Guns

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 05, 2018)

An anonymous complaint was lodged in one case of procurement of 6 Wire Race Roller Bearing purchased from M/s Sidh Sales Syndicate, Delhi by Gun Carriage Factory, Jabalpur, being fitted in 155mm x 45 Calibre Gun ‘Dhanush’.



As per the purchase order, these bearings were to be sourced from M/s CRB, Germany.



Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bearings supplied by M/s Sidh Sales Syndicate, Delhi were manufactured by a Chinese firm and not by M/s CRB, Germany.



There is no adverse observation regarding quality of bearings. Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has further referred the case to CBI, Economic Wing for more detailed enquiry as recommended by Chief Vigilance Officer, OFB.



Business dealing with M/s Sidh Sales Syndicate, Delhi has been suspended by OFB.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri C.M. Ramesh in Rajya Sabha today.



