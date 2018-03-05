Reforms in the Indian Army to Enhance Combat Capability

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 05, 2018)

A Committee of Experts (CoE) was constituted by Ministry of Defence under the chairmanship of Lt. Gen. (Retd) DB Shekatkar to recommend measures to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces. The Committee submitted its report in December 2016. The Report was taken up by the Ministry of Defence to frame key action points and roadmap for implementation.



Action has already been initiated on the following:



-- Optimization of Signals Establishments to include Radio Monitoring Companies, Corps Air Support Signal Regiments, Air Formation Signal Regiments, Composite Signal Regiments and merger of Corps Operating and Engineering Signal Regiments.

-- Restructuring of repair echelons in the Army to include Base Workshops, Advance Base Workshops and Static / Station Workshops in the field Army.

-- Redeployment of Ordnance echelons to include Vehicle Depots, Ordnance Depots and Central Ordnance Depots apart from streamlining inventory control mechanisms.

-- Better utilization of Supply and Transportation echelons and Animal Transport Units.

-- Closure of Military Farms and Army Postal Establishments in peace locations.

-- Enhancement in standards for recruitment of clerical staff and drivers in the Army.

-- Improving the efficiency of the National Cadet Corps.



This information was given by RakshaRajyaMantriDr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to ShriD. Kupendra Reddyin Rajya Sabha today.



-ends-

