Saab Australia Advancing Collins-Class Submarines

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 6, 2018)

The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, has congratulated Saab on their recent contract with ASC to supply an updated Integrated Ship Control Management and Monitoring System (ISCMMS) for four Royal Australian Navy Collins class submarines.



“I congratulate Saab on their technological advancement and also thank ASC for their work integrating this upgrade into HMAS Collins,” Minister Pyne said.



“This $24.2 million project will support 50 jobs, the majority of which are in Adelaide.



“Technological developments keep Australia at the forefront of Defence capability, help keep our personnel safe and ensure they have the right equipment to carry out their duties in the defence of the nation,” Minster Pyne said.



Saab’s ISCMMS enables the Collins class submarines to manoeuvre; and fully integrates the management of propulsion, trim, power generation and ship services.



HMAS Waller will be upgraded in 2018, and the system will be integrated into the remaining submarines in 2019 as they undergo their routine maintenance cycles.



Based in Adelaide, Saab Australia employs almost 400 Australians, and is one of the Australia’s most respected defence and security system integrators.



Saab Australia has developed and integrated technology to protect and empower Australia’s Navy, Army and Air Force for over thirty years.



ASC, Saab Agree to Upgrade Submarine Management System

(Source: ASC; issued March 06, 2018)

Australia’s sovereign submarine company, ASC, welcomes the statement by Federal Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne congratulating ASC and Saab Australia on the recent contract to supply an updated Integrated Ship Control Management and Monitoring System (ISCMMS) for four Royal Australian Navy Collins class submarines.



ASC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Stuart Whiley said, “this project demonstrates the high level of local industry content and collaboration in supporting Australia’s sovereign submarine capability, the Collins Class fleet.”



“ASC built the Collins Class submarine fleet and is responsible for sustaining and upgrading the submarines. We look forward to working closely with Saab to complete the second phase of this major upgrade program.”



Phase one of the project saw the updated ISCMMS software and hardware developed by Saab and integrated into HMAS Collins by ASC, with HMAS Waller scheduled for later this year. The four remaining Collins class submarines will then be upgraded.



ISCMMS allows the submarine crew to centrally control many submarine systems, fully integrating the management of propulsion, trim, power generation and ship services on board the submarine.



