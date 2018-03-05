Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 05, 2018)

UTAS, a division of Goodrich, Westford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $51,231,732 predominantly firm-fixed modification (P00002) to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8620-18-D-3014 for the DB-110 Tactical Reconnaissance Pod Program.



The modification allows for the Qatar and Jordan programs to enter into the contract, includes the addition of site survey, and raises the price ceiling of the contract to $74,131,397.



Work will be performed in Westford, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by March 1, 2021.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition, and involves 100 percent foreign military sales. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

