Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 05, 2018)

InDyne Inc., Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $417,799,124 firm-fixed-price contract for operations and maintenance of the Solid State Phased Array Radar System (SSPARS).



This contract provides for all non-personal services, administrative, financial, and managerial resources necessary on a continuous 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week basis to support the five SSPARS installations/sites.



Work will be performed at Beale Air Force Base, California; Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts; Clear AFS, Alaska; Royal Air Force Fylingdales, United Kingdom; and Thule Air Base, Greenland.



Work is expected to be complete by April 30, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $34,598,258 are being obligated at the time of award.



The 21st Contracting Squadron, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA2517-18-C-8000).



