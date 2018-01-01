Japan – MK 15 Phalanx Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) Block IB Baseline 2 Conversion Kits

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Mar. 02, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan of MK 15 Phalanx Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) Block IB Baseline 1 to MK 15 Phalanx Block IB Baseline 2 conversion kits for an estimated cost of $45 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Japan has requested to buy twenty-four (24) MK 15 Phalanx Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) Block IB Baseline 1 to MK 15 Phalanx Block IB Baseline 2 conversion kits.



Also included is support equipment, spare parts, publications, software and associated support, and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total case value is $45 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that has been, and continues to be, a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region.



The proposed sale will improve Japan's capability in current and future defensive efforts. Japan will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the permanent assignment of additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives in Japan.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

