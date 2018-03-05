Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 05, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $24,000,000 for modification P00007 to a previously issued cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001917F0108) placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification provides for the procurement of Integrated Core Processor prototypes to support laboratory system integration for all Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variants.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,100,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

