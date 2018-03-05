Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 05, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $24,860,231 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0040) to update and revise F-35A integration requirements in accordance with the letter of offer and acceptance in support of the government of Japan.



Additionally, this modification updates program management tasking, to include additional meetings and translator services.



Work will be performed in Misawa, Japan (50 percent); Ichigaya, Japan (5 percent); Jujo, Japan (5 percent); Yokota, Japan (5 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); and Orlando, Florida (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $24,860,231 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

