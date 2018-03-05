Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 05, 2018)

The contract awarded yesterday to Boeing for the long-lead items of the next batch of Boeing P-8A Poseidon finally includes aircraft for Norway (five) and the UK (four), with deliveries due to be completed by 2022. (US Navy photo)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded a $282,275,771 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for procurement of long-lead parts associated with the manufacture of 19 Lot 10 P-8A aircraft for the U.S. Navy (10) and the governments of Norway (5) and the United Kingdom (4).



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (82.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.7 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.4 percent); Cambridge, United Kingdom (1.6 percent); North Amityville, New York (.9 percent); Rockville, Illinois (.7 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (.6 percent); Dickinson, North Dakota (.6 percent), and various locations throughout the United States (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2022.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $282,275,771 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the U.S. Navy ($140,333,000; 49.7 percent); the governments of Norway ($81,110,155; 28.7 percent) and the United Kingdom ($60,832,616; 21.6 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



