Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 05, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a non-competitive, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0147-18-D-0005) with a maximum ceiling value of $475,000,000 under the statutory authority of 10 U.S.Code 2304 (c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The majority of the work under this contract is specific to the development, integration, testing and fielding of complex advanced discrimination techniques, operation and sustainment of complex modeling and simulation techniques and tools used to model Ballistic Missile Defense Systems (BMDS) capabilities.



The efforts associated with discrimination is a first-time development of advanced discrimination algorithms, and involves highly complex software development and test requirements.



This contract will conduct specialized development, operations, maintenance, testing and integration for various systems and Missile Defense Agency directorates supporting the BMDS mission.



Task Order 1 in the amount of $9,861,853 for program management; and Task Order 2 for BMDS development in the amount of $143,001,630, will be issued at time of award.



The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Boulder, Colorado; and Azusa, California. The ordering period is from March 2, 2018, through March 2, 2023.



One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 will be issued at time of award Task Order 1; and $3,337,000 for Task Order 2.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

