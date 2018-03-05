Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 05, 2018)

The MMSC is basically an up-gunned variant of Lockheed’s Littoral Combat Ship design, integrating the latter’s mission modules into the basic ship. The Saudi program will cost upwards of $11 billion for four MMSC ships, spares and support. (LM image)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded a $481,169,145 not-to-exceed undefinitized contract action for long-lead-time material in support of the construction of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships.The MMSC is a lethal and highly-maneuverable surface combatant capable of littoral and open-ocean operation.This contract involves foreign military sales to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Work will be performed in Walpole, Massachusetts (32 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (20 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (15 percent); Germany (10 percent); Beloit, Wisconsin (9 percent); Sweden (8 percent); St. Charles, Missouri (4 percent), and Canada (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2024.Foreign military sales funds for the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the amount of $240,584,569 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) (the terms of an international agreement or a treaty between the United States and a foreign government or international organization, or the written directions of a foreign government reimbursing the agency for the cost of the procurement of the property or services for such government, have the effect of requiring the use of procedures other than competitive procedures).The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2301).-ends-