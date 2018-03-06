Marine Sonic Technology (MST) to Unveil the ARC Explorer MK II at Oceanology International 2018

(Source: Atlas Elektronik; issued March 06, 2018)

Marine Sonic Technology (MST), a Brand of Atlas North America (ANA), today announced the release of the ARC Explorer MK II, the next generation of MST’s extremely popular line of Towed Side Scan Sonar Systems.



While retaining all the industry leading characteristics of its predecessor including CHIRP technology for extended range, dual frequency options from 300 kHz to 1800 kHz, a fully adjustable tow point and a full 3-year warranty. The ARC Explorer MK II also offers, for the first time, simultaneous dual frequency operation, adjustable angle transducers, a stainless steel and polymer tow body and an additional auxiliary interface which, along with the revamped tow cable, provides a virtual plug-and-play ability for user-requested additional sensors including magnetometers and gap filling sonars.



The MK II’s new extremely rugged stainless-steel tow fish when, combined with the revamped tow cable, will allow for system operation down to 600 feet. The variable angle tow point and new adjustable angle transducers will provide the ultimate imaging flexibility when inspecting bridges, piers, harbor walls, offshore platforms and vessel hulls. Small changes to the ARC Explorer Sea Scan Survey™ software will provide an additional range tool as well as a new view screen which will simplify vessel navigation and improve situational awareness.



“The MK II is a fantastic evolution in the ARC Explorer product line and we are extremely excited to unveil it at OI 2018. The MK II allows MST to make incremental modifications to an already proven product, making it even better, while at the same responding to the requests and needs of the customers loyal to the MK II’s predecessor and to our company,” said Sergio Diehl, President of ATLAS North America.



MST is a brand of ATLAS North America a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Elektronik GmbH of Bremen, Germany. ATLAS North America serves the U.S. market with a specific focus on naval mine countermeasures and high-resolution imaging sonars for defense, first responders, and commercial use. ATLAS North America is located in Yorktown, Virginia, and is an industry leader in mine neutralization systems and towed and AUV side scan sonar products.





The Atlas Elektronik Group stands for maritime and naval solutions above and below the ocean surface. The company holds a leading position in all fields of maritime high technology, from command & control systems including radio & communication systems for submarines, surface combatants and mine warfare systems and ranging to heavyweight torpedoes, coastal surveillance systems and in-service support. ATLAS has established a worldwide customer portfolio. The electronics specialist is a company of ThyssenKrupp and has a workforce of around 2000 highly skilled employees.



-ends-

